Fog has settled in this morning across the Gulf Coast and as a warm front is lifting on shore, rain and storms have also shown up as of 5 a.m. Rain coverage will be around 50% and most of it will fade away after midday today but scattered showers can't be ruled out for tonight. The high this afternoon will reach the lower 70s and we could even crank those temps up into the mid 70s starting tomorrow. Morning temps will also be way above average for January, staying in the mid to lower 60s almost every morning through Saturday. We should finally turn colder by Sunday after a cold front moves through. That will drop morning temps to the mid 40s and our high Sunday is expected to be in the upper 50s. Rain chances today through Saturday will be in the 20-50% range each day. Severe weather isn't likely.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.