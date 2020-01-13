Fog has settled in this morning across the Gulf Coast and as a warm front is lifting on shore, rain and storms have also shown up as of 5 a.m. Rain coverage will be around 50% and most of it will fade away after midday today but scattered showers can't be ruled out for tonight. The high this afternoon will reach the lower 70s and we could even crank those temps up into the mid 70s starting tomorrow. Morning temps will also be way above average for January, staying in the mid to lower 60s almost every morning through Saturday. We should finally turn colder by Sunday after a cold front moves through. That will drop morning temps to the mid 40s and our high Sunday is expected to be in the upper 50s. Rain chances today through Saturday will be in the 20-50% range each day. Severe weather isn't likely.
Foggy start to Monday morning
Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Jan 13
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jan 14
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jan 15
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jan 16
Occasional showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Jan 17
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Jan 18
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 19
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
