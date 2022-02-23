It's a foggy start to the morning with visibilities low in several spots so drive carefully as you commute to work and take the kids to school this morning. As for rain chances, they'll remain low at 10% coverage for today and tomorrow. That will increase slightly to 30% on Friday but no washouts or severe weather threats will lie ahead. We tied a record high yesterday hitting the low 80s and we could see low 80s again this afternoon before we finally start to see the temperatures easing back down at the end of the week. Morning temps will drop to the upper 40s this weekend with highs back to the mid 60s. Rain chances will be at 20% or less for this weekend followed by sunshine to start next week.

