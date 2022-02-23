It's a foggy start to the morning with visibilities low in several spots so drive carefully as you commute to work and take the kids to school this morning. As for rain chances, they'll remain low at 10% coverage for today and tomorrow. That will increase slightly to 30% on Friday but no washouts or severe weather threats will lie ahead. We tied a record high yesterday hitting the low 80s and we could see low 80s again this afternoon before we finally start to see the temperatures easing back down at the end of the week. Morning temps will drop to the upper 40s this weekend with highs back to the mid 60s. Rain chances will be at 20% or less for this weekend followed by sunshine to start next week.
Foggy start to Wednesday
Michael White
Meteorologist
Feb 23
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Feb 24
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Feb 25
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Feb 26
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Feb 27
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Feb 28
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mar 1
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
