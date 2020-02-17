It's going to be a Foggy morning out there as we start this week so drive safely. The Fog will move out by mid morning, but we'll be left with a Mostly Cloudy sky and warm air returns. Highs will top out over 70 degrees this afternoon and rain chances stay very low. Rain chances will increase into the 40-60% range for Tuesday through Thursday so plan on periods of wet weather returning to the Gulf Coast but it doesn't look like we'll see any severe weather risks which is good news. Thankfully, the sunshine will be back in full force by Friday and the weekend is looking fantastic. Temperatures will be getting cool again by the end of the week as well. Highs drop back to the upper 50s by Thursday and morning temps will get as chilly as the upper 30s by daybreak Saturday.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mon
Feb 17
Feb 17
67° / 62°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Tue
Feb 18
Feb 18
71° / 62°
scattered t-storms
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Wed
Feb 19
Feb 19
67° / 55°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Thu
Feb 20
Feb 20
59° / 41°
heavy rain
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Feb 21
Feb 21
56° / 38°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Feb 22
Feb 22
59° / 47°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Feb 23
Feb 23
63° / 58°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
