We've got a really hot Independence Day headed our way with projected highs reaching the mid 90s and heat index of 105 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks outdoors! There will be a few scattered pop-up storms but these will only hit some of you, not all. If you run into one, lightning and heavy rain will be the main issues. The good news is that scattered storms end this evening so there should be no trouble for any fireworks shows tonight. Just keep in mind that it will still be quite humid during the night. For the rest of the holiday weekend, we stay in the mid 90s each afternoon with 30-40% coverage of scattered storms. It doesn't look like any relief from the heat will show up anytime soon.

