7 PM UPDATE:

Fred has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression, with sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to regain tropical storm status once it moves towards NE Cuba early Friday morning. No major shifts to the projected path. - - - - - - - - - -

(4 PM) - Checking in on the tropics first, we are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Fred. T.S. Fred is currently located over the Dominican Republic and moving WNW towards Cuba. The current path has Fred tracking through the Caribbean, just north of Cuba. After this, the cone widens to include paths over the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf. Currently the center has Fred approaching towards Apalachicola by Monday morning, leaving us with rough surf and breezy conditions. However, that is not until next week, and the interactions with Cuba could change this path. The Gulf is very favorable for further development, with warm water temperatures and low wind shear.

We need to be keeping a close eye on the Atlantic, as we do get further into hurricane season. There is another disturbance that just emerged off Africa, with 50% chances of development over the next 5 days. Right now is the best time to make sure you have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, and stay tuned to FOX10 for the latest.

Today was another warm day along the Gulf Coast, with daytime highs maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. We saw more scattered showers and thunderstorms today, with increased rain coverage at about 60%.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-70s. We stay partly cloudy, with calm conditions.

For your Thursday, we'll be starting off mild before warming back up into the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. Heat indices will have feels-like temperatures running about 5 to 10 degrees warmer. Rain coverage will be slightly less, with the best chances being in the afternoon. If making any evening plans, you may want to keep the umbrella handy.

Heading into the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to stay in the lower-to-mid 90s, with isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances.

If heading to the beach, rip current risks are low. However, jellyfish are plentiful with purple flags flying, so be careful if swimming and always know where the closest lifeguard is.

Have a great evening!