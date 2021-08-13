Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.

Fred has really struggled, but it finally has a defined low-level center again. That has helped the models to finally get a consensus on where this storm is headed, and it looks like it’s going to be the Panhandle late Monday.

Fred is expected to do some slow strengthening today as it moves north across the Gulf. Because of wind shear it is not expected to be able to rapidly strengthen and will likely make landfall as a moderate tropical storm with winds of about 50 mph.

We can expect the first bands of rain from this system to reach the Eastern Panhandle late Sunday night into Monday morning. The rain will pick up through the day on Monday in the Panhandle.

Keep in mind, the heaviest rain and gusty winds will be east of the center. Areas even just slightly west of the center will see far less rain and impacts. With the higher confidence in the models now, that would mean nearly all the weather from this system will impact the Panhandle, with far less impact on the Alabama and Mississippi sides of our area.

We’re also now tracking Tropical Storm Grace. This storm is way out, but it’s following a similar path as Fred. It should reach the Gulf late next week.

Our Sunday will be fine. It will be hot and sunny most of the day but expect thunderstorms to bubble up in the late afternoon and evening. Those storms will not be Fred related, that will wait until late tonight and into Monday.

Have a great Sunday!