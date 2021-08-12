Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.

Typical August weather continues for Thursday. Of course, that means it will be hot, humid, and there will be a number of storms popping up in the afternoon. Those storms should start bubbling up in the late morning in coastal areas and work their way inland during the afternoon. Coverage will be 60%.

Expect that typical August weather to continue for Friday and into the weekend.

Fred weakened overnight into a tropical depression after passing over the mountains of Haiti. Today and tomorrow the storm will work it’s way NW along the north coast of Cuba. Due to that proximity to land and some wind shear, Fred is expected to stay weak.

This weekend Fred will move into the eastern Gulf where it will likely find a brief window to develop. It’s expected to be a mid-range tropical storm when it makes a Gulf Coast landfall. That landfall could be anywhere from our area to Cedar Key, Florida, but most models are centered well east of our area around Apalachicola, Florida. So stay tuned.

Have a great day!