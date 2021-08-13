We are closely monitoring Tropical Depression Fred located over Central Cuba. Land interaction and southwesterly upper wind shear are limiting the strength of this system. We expect a northwest turn to the system tonight and Saturday as it tracks around the western edge of the Atlantic ridge. We are not expecting rapid intensification, but it is possible that Fred will be a moderate tropical storm at landfall. The models have shifted west. The official track as of 4pm Friday shows that our area is in the cone. We will either see direct impacts or a close call from a moderate tropical storm early next week based on the latest projections.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 in the Atlantic is expected to become Tropical Storm Grace in the next day or two. This feature will be impacted by shear and the higher terrain of the Greater Antillies. Long range models suggest and track in the Atlantic up towards the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, the August pattern will roll on for us. Expect high end scattered t-storm chances with highs in the low 90s through Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith