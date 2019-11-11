Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. A strong cold front is expected late tonight, and that could bring in the coldest air we have seen in almost two years. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 6pm Tuesday until 9 am Wednesday. We expect light rain late tonight, and into Tuesday morning. Skies will clear with gusty winds and cold temperatures through the day tomorrow. After a freeze Wednesday morning, the cold air moderates into the middle of the week.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.