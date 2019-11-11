Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. A strong cold front is expected late tonight, and that could bring in the coldest air we have seen in almost two years. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 6pm Tuesday until 9 am Wednesday. We expect light rain late tonight, and into Tuesday morning. Skies will clear with gusty winds and cold temperatures through the day tomorrow. After a freeze Wednesday morning, the cold air moderates into the middle of the week.
Freeze Warning
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Tropical Disturbance
- Hurricane
- Weather
- Mobile
- Fairhope
- Daphne
- Gulf Shores
- Orange Beach
- Tropics
- Tropical Storm
- Gulf Of Mexico
- Rain
- Storm Warning
- Meteorology
- Gulf Coast
- National Hurricane Center
- Jog
- Morning
- Disturbance
- Tropical Cyclone
- Squall
- Wind
- Storm
- Tide
- Landfall
- Nestor
- Coast
- Northeast
- Chance
- Forecast
- Hydrography
- Gulf
- East
- Cool
- Jason Smith
- Temperature
- Afternoon
- Rip Current
- Tropical Storm Nestor
- Today
- Week
- Evening
- Jennifer Lambers
- Update
- High Temperature
- Cold Front
- Cloud
- Fog
- Threat
- Weather Window
- Partly Sunny
- Gear
- Tropic
- Things
- Geophysics
- Low
- Surface
- High
- School
- Coverage
- Temp
- Sky
- Football
- Day
- Come Together
- Ready
- Mostly Cloudy
- Waters
- Shower
- Drizzle
- Light
- Radar
- Sun
- Thunder
- Great
- Tornado
- Thunderstorm
- National Weather Service
- Intensity
- Precipitation
- Sunshine
- Warm Front
- Humidity
- Risk
- Zone
- Close
- Rain Shower
- Halloween
- Total
- Wet Start
- Exit
- Dawn
- Mid
- Condition
- Cloud Cover
- Wind Chill
- Warming
- Game
- Frost
- Daytime
- Start
- Weekend
- Matt Barrentine
- Moderate
- Night
- Thanks
- Colder
- Air
- News
- System
- Gust
- Coming
- Warning
- North Wind
- Long
- Freeze
- Veterans Day
- Beach
- Shore
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Nov 11
Windy with light rain. Lows overnight in the low 40s.
Nov 12
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Nov 13
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 14
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 15
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Nov 16
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Nov 17
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Most Popular
Articles
- High school football player goes viral after praying for opponent whose mom is battling cancer
- Police looking for person who left injured horse to die in downtown Mobile
- Forest Hill Elementary student loses battle with cancer
- Suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard case
- Mobile Police conduct prostitution sting, more than 20 arrested
- Waffle House customers jump in to help after noticing restaurant is short-staffed
- Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees who asked black customers to change seats due to skin color
- Man shot and killed at Doyle Park in Mobile
- Troopers release name of motorcyclist killed in Baldwin Beach Express crash
- Making history: Mobile woman becomes first black woman to open a barber school
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.