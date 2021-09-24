Clear sunny skies started off our day, with a crisp and cool feel outside. Morning time lows dropped into the mid-to-upper 50s, with sunshine hanging around into the afternoon. Daytime highs warmed up slightly into the mid-to-upper 70s! Any evening plans are looking fantastic - including Friday night football! By halftime time, we'll be resting in the lower-60s. So if heading out tonight, you might want to grab a light jacket or blanket!

For your Saturday, we’ll continue to wake up with it feeling like fall! We’re going to be starting off once again in the upper-50s! Tomorrow afternoon, sunshine will stick around, and daytime highs will be in the upper-70s and the lower-80s.

This dry pattern will continue into the second half of the weekend, and into next week! We will see our temperatures gradually return to closer to average, with overnight lows in the mid-60s and daytime highs in the mid-80s.

We continue to track the tropics. Hurricane Sam is in the Atlantic and poses no risk to the Gulf Coast. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by this weekend. There are also 3 other areas we are watching for further development; however, those are also posing no risk to us here locally. If any become storms, the next name is Teresa.

Have a great evening!