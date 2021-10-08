Happy Friday!

Skies stayed sunny today with daytime highs warming up into the mid-to-upper 80s. If making any Friday night plans - conditions are looking fantastic! You might just want to pack a light jacket, as temperatures will be in the lower-70s by 9 PM. Skies will continue to stay clear into the overnight hours.

Waking up Saturday morning, we'll be starting our day in the mid-to-upper 60s, with some patchy fog possible.

For your Saturday, we'll continue to stay warm and sunny! Cobalt blue skies will continue, with an abundance of sunshine throughout the day. We will continue to stay above-average with our temperatures, with calm winds. If heading to the beach, rip current risks continue to stay low, but be cautious of purple flags (jellyfish).

Sunday will continue to be sunny and warm, with daytime highs staying similar to what we have been seeing.

Our next shot at some rain won't come until next week. Some spotty sprinkles are possible during the week, but a weak front could push through next weekend. That will help to relieve our temperatures, and make it feel a bit more like "fall" in the long range.

Have a great weekend!