Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine!
We have a frigid night ahead as temperatures drop into the upper 20s across much of the Gulf Coast. Only along the immediate coast will temps stay in the 30s. On top of the cold temperatures there will still be a bit of a northerly breeze. It will be enough to give us wind chills in the low to mid 20s for our Tuesday morning.
So bundle up!
It will stay quite cool through the day for our Tuesday. Highs will only be in the upper 40s, but it will be fully sunny with clear blue skies!
Wednesday will be much the same, juts a couple of degrees less cold, but still below freezing in the morning in most areas. There will be a few more clouds around by the afternoon and highs should top out in the low 50s.
Thursday brings our next cold front. This system won't be severe, but it should bring some decent rain Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.
That rain will wrap up Friday morning and we'll see gradual improvement through the day.
Since that system will be out next weekend looks great. Saturday brings us the Senior Bowl and the first Mardi Gras parade on Dauphin Island. Saturday afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Fantastic!
