A rare July front is about to track this way and as it approaches, we'll see our rain and storm coverage increasing. Expect coverage at 50% for today and 80% for Tuesday. Periods of heavy rain and lightning will be the biggest issues. The front passes by us on Tuesday night and will knock our humidity down and put us in much drier air for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today through Thursday, but our morning temps will go from the mid 70s down to the upper 60s midweek thanks to the front. By the end of the week, moisture will increase again and that will bring back our chances for rain and storms. Coverage for the weekend look to be in the 30-50% range. In the Tropics, a disturbance north of Cuba looks like it will struggle in developing. Odds are 20% over 5 days.

