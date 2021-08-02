We've made it to August, but the weather is still extremely humid this morning.

Our odds of showers and storms will be increasing thanks to a front moving in. Our rain coverage will be around 70% today and tomorrow and this will knock the heat levels back down from where they were last week. Highs will be in the lower 90s this afternoon and our morning temps will sink all the way back down to the lower 70s so the air will get less humid starting tomorrow. The big threats will come from heavy rain and lightning so when thunder roars go indoors.

We are now in the active part of the hurricane season. The most dangerous part of the season is August 1-October 15. Right now things out there are quiet but stay vigilant as the hurricane season continues.