We've got a front that's on the way today and that will bring us a higher than average risk of showers and storms. It will also bring us a much needed drop in humidity after it passes by tonight. Rain coverage will be 70% and periodic heavy rain and lightning can be expected. The greatest number of storms will be in place this afternoon and evening cause that is when the front will be pushing southward. It moves off shore later tonight after midnight and that's when the rain coverage will stop and our sky will start to clear. Temperatures will top out around the mid 80s, but expect overnight lows to drop below 70 degrees which is something we don't see often in late July. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly rain free and then scattered storms return this weekend. In the Tropics, Depression #3 has formed East of FL. It will track northward and won't enter the Gulf.
Front will steer away Tropical Depression 3
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Rain
- Temperature
- Weekend
- Meteorology
- Beach
- Fog
- High
- Heat Wave
- Heat
- Sunday
- Top Out
- Pop-up
- Shower
- Evening
- Dry Air
- Sizzle
- Chance
- Barry
- Thunderstorm
- Gulf Coast
- Afternoon
- Storm
- Disturbance
- Cold Front
- Moisture
- Thanks
- Relief
- Hot Weather
- Temp
- Week
- Jason Smith
- Humidity
- Forecast
- Value
- Mid
- Courtesy
- Coverage
- Update
- Downpour
- Weather
- Threat
- Hi
- Risk
- High Temperature
- Morning
- Zone
- Watch
- Tornado
- Attention
- Plan
- Pay
- Muggy
- Mild
- Sunshine
- Panhandle
- Low
- Fl
- Air
- Rumble
- Thunder
- Wind
- Area
- Tropic
- Sky
- Gulf
- Odds
- Longer
- Make
- Summertime
- Weakness
- Sea Breeze
- Mugginess
- Summer
- Likelihood
- Jump
- Possible
- Gear
- Go Up
- Economics
- Index
- Watch Making
- Severe T-storm Watch
- Watch Fox10 News
- Pattern
- Ridge
- Work Week
- North
- Daytime
- Improvement
- Gradual
- Wake
- Drop
- Gust
- T-storms
- Fourth
- Things
- Location
- Spot
- Holiday
- Show
- Sunset
- Cloud
- Independence Day
- History
- Take
- News
- Spotty T-storms
- Meteorologist
- Work
- Physics
- Heat Exhaustion
- Water
- Sand
- Workweek
- Low Pressure
- The Gulf
- Yes
- Active
- West
- Fading Away
- Rip Current
- Hydrography
- Folks
- Surf
- Section
- Total
- South
- Advisory
- Tropical Cyclone
- Last Minute
- Landfall
- Tropical Storm
- Hurricane Warning
- Louisiana
- National Weather Service
- Inland
- Reconnaissance Aircraft
- Weakening
- Data
- Shell Beach
- Atchafalaya River
- Mouth
- Coast
- Airmass
- Hurricane
- Hurricane Hunter
- Aircraft
- Mph
- Storm Surge
- Warning
- Houma
- Rate
- Pressure
- Intracoastal City
- Thenhc
- Gfs
- Quick
- East
- Remnant
- Well
- Intensity
- Potential
- Increase
- July
- Front
- High Pressure
- Mostly
- Rainfall
- Majority
- Condition
- Unusual
- Tropical Depression
- Depression
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man killed when tree falls on his truck while driving on Highway 43
- An 11-year-old's clever 'ice cold beer' sign sure got the cops' attention
- Castleberry man killed in single-vehicle crash
- Thomasville church destroyed by fire
- Two killed in crash on Highway 45 in Citronelle
- Man shot at apartment complex in Mobile
- Both victims identified in deadly Highway 45 crash in Citronelle
- Police: Man killed teen he met on Instagram, shared photos of her body on gaming platform
- ALEA names man killed in tubing accident on Dog River
- Burglars make off with $12,000 from Mt. Vernon Piggly Wiggly
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.