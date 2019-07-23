We've got a front that's on the way today and that will bring us a higher than average risk of showers and storms. It will also bring us a much needed drop in humidity after it passes by tonight. Rain coverage will be 70% and periodic heavy rain and lightning can be expected. The greatest number of storms will be in place this afternoon and evening cause that is when the front will be pushing southward. It moves off shore later tonight after midnight and that's when the rain coverage will stop and our sky will start to clear. Temperatures will top out around the mid 80s, but expect overnight lows to drop below 70 degrees which is something we don't see often in late July. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly rain free and then scattered storms return this weekend. In the Tropics, Depression #3 has formed East of FL. It will track northward and won't enter the Gulf.

