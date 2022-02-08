Hi, I’m Fox 10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with your Tuesday evening forecast. The nights stay chilly for the Gulf Coast, with some very frosty conditions expected tonight. We expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the low to middle 30’s. Daytime highs will be improving, despite the chilly nights. Most places will be close to or above 65 degrees as we progress through the week. Sunshine will return and rain is not expected until later next week. The afternoons will begin to develop a pre-spring type feel. We should see upper 60’s by Thursday and Friday. Saturday looks warm as well, but colder air returns briefly on Sunday and Monday night with passing of a weak front.

