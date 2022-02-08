Hi, I’m Fox 10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with your Tuesday evening forecast. The nights stay chilly for the Gulf Coast, with some very frosty conditions expected tonight. We expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the low to middle 30’s. Daytime highs will be improving, despite the chilly nights. Most places will be close to or above 65 degrees as we progress through the week. Sunshine will return and rain is not expected until later next week. The afternoons will begin to develop a pre-spring type feel. We should see upper 60’s by Thursday and Friday. Saturday looks warm as well, but colder air returns briefly on Sunday and Monday night with passing of a weak front.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Tue
Feb 8
Feb 8
61° / 33°
clear
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.
Wed
Feb 9
Feb 9
65° / 39°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Thu
Feb 10
Feb 10
68° / 41°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Feb 11
Feb 11
67° / 44°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 12
Feb 12
68° / 39°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Feb 13
Feb 13
57° / 33°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Mon
Feb 14
Feb 14
61° / 36°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
