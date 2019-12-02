Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. A strong northerly flow is bringing a colder air mass into the area. Lows will be in the near or below freezing range tonight in most places. Expect some frost tonight, in addition to lows between 30-35 degrees. Daytime temps will climb back into the upper 50’s by Tuesday afternoon. Sunny skies will help the next several days, with temperatures moderating by mid-week. Rain chances stay low until Friday. A system expected Friday will bring rain chances with mostly light showers.  

