Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. A strong northerly flow is bringing a colder air mass into the area. Lows will be in the near or below freezing range tonight in most places. Expect some frost tonight, in addition to lows between 30-35 degrees. Daytime temps will climb back into the upper 50’s by Tuesday afternoon. Sunny skies will help the next several days, with temperatures moderating by mid-week. Rain chances stay low until Friday. A system expected Friday will bring rain chances with mostly light showers.
Frosty Night Ahead !
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Mon
Dec 2
Dec 2
54° / 34°
clear
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.
Tue
Dec 3
Dec 3
59° / 41°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Wed
Dec 4
Dec 4
68° / 42°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Thu
Dec 5
Dec 5
69° / 52°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Dec 6
Dec 6
70° / 49°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sat
Dec 7
Dec 7
68° / 56°
mostly cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Dec 8
Dec 8
74° / 62°
t-storm
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
