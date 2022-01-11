So far it's been gorgeous on the Gulf Coast with nothing but sunshine in our sky. Most of you are in the mid-40s as of mid morning, and temps will warm to the upper 50s later today. An increase in clouds arrives tonight and our sky goes partly sunny for Wednesday, but we should remain rain free through Friday.

A gradual increase in temperatures will arrive by the end of the week with highs in the mid-60s and morning temps will increase to the 40s. A cold front pushes through Saturday and ahead of it we'll see 50% coverage of rain followed by a drop in temperatures for Sunday and MLK Day. Highs will drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s. Sunday will have only an isolated rain chance early in the morning and then mostly sunny for Monday.