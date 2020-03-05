Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday. Clouds decreased some today and the stage is set for a better pattern as we head into the weekend. Sunshine returns Friday through Sunday with daytime highs in the 60s!
Our major rivers were falling quite nicely, though another round of rain upstate is changing that trend in the forecast specifically on the Alabama River at Claiborne. The Mobile River at Barry Steam Plant dropped a little more today. The Alabama and the Tombigbee are also edging higher, with the Alabama back above 50 feet by Tuesday. Rain does not return until early next week.
