Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Really nice conditions for the Saturday parades. As things kick off at noon with the Floral parade temps will be in the low 60s and rising to the upper 60s as the afternoon rolls along. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with no worries about any rain.

When the Mystics of Time roll this evening temps will start around 60 and drop only into the upper 50s. So just a light jacket needed!

Unfortunately, there are some shower chances for Joe Cain Sunday. A line of scattered shoers will push through around midday Sunday. This won’t be anything strong, but it’s possible there will be some showers and damp conditions when the procession starts at 2:30. Highs will be around 60.

After that, nice and dry weather for the rest of Carnival. Lundi and Mardi Gras days will both start around 40 with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!