Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

We are having another a crisp and pleasant start with lows in the upper 50s to the lower 60s in many areas. We will have a mix of sun and clouds as we warm up with highs reaching into the low to mid 80s. Later in the afternoon the clouds will thicken up and there’s a small chance of some light, isolated showers.

Monday it will be a bit more humid and some scattered showers return. Rain chance is 30% and highs continue to be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be quiet, but Wednesday we are likely to see some strong storms with the next system. At this point in the fall, we can often have systems that are similar to spring systems with strong to severe storms. This appears to be one of those with this round moving through during the late afternoon and evening. It’s too early for fine details, so stay tuned in the coming days for updates.