Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

It’s a crisp and pleasant start for us this Saturday with lows in the upper 50s in many areas. Lots of sunshine will warm us through the day with highs reaching into the low to mid 80s. There will be no risk of any rain today. It will just be nice all day long.

It will be pretty much just as nice for Sunday. We’ll start in the low 60s and warm into the low to mid 80s. There will be a few more clouds around, but no worries about any rain.

Monday it will be a bit more humid and some scattered showers return. Rain chance is 40% and highs continue to be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be quiet, but Wednesday we are likely to see some strong storms with the next system. It’s too early for fine details, so stay tuned in the coming days for updates.

In the tropics, all is quiet …