More beautiful weather days are ahead for the Gulf Coast through Thursday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 70’s each day. We should reach the upper 70’s by Thursday afternoon. Patchy dense fog could be an issue with the milder nighttime temperatures that are expected. Rain holds off until Friday. Isolated showers are possible Friday, followed by a much better chance of rain by Saturday.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Mon
Dec 13
Dec 13
70° / 52°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.
Tue
Dec 14
Dec 14
72° / 53°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Wed
Dec 15
Dec 15
73° / 59°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Thu
Dec 16
Dec 16
76° / 62°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Fri
Dec 17
Dec 17
76° / 66°
t-storm
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sat
Dec 18
Dec 18
73° / 56°
t-storm
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Dec 19
Dec 19
68° / 59°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
