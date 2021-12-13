More beautiful weather days are ahead for the Gulf Coast through Thursday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 70’s each day. We should reach the upper 70’s by Thursday afternoon. Patchy dense fog could be an issue with the milder nighttime temperatures that are expected. Rain holds off until Friday. Isolated showers are possible Friday, followed by a much better chance of rain by Saturday. 

