We have a heat advisory in effect for our area today. Heat index values will climb to around 108°. This hot even for us, so please be careful in the heat of the day.
There have been some coastal showers and some offshore storms early on, but as we go through the day, only isolated showers are expected.
As we head into the weekend we will continue to be dry with just isolated to stray showers possible. Highs will approach the mid 90s this weekend with heat index values that will top 105°. Stay hydrated and stay cool! Have a great weekend!
