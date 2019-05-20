Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Monday. A severe weather outbreak is occurring way to our west. Its an usually high risk of severe weather for Oklahoma and Texas. A tropical system may form in the Atlantic in the next 24 hours. This storm should be short lived, but is a good reminder that hurricane season starts June 1st. We have a few isolated T-Storms around the area this evening. Most of the activity will die down around sunset. Things become more stable, with very low rain chances the next several days. A heat wave builds in the area by the Memorial Day Weekend. Watch FOX10 News for the latest weather information at 5pm and 9pm…
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Articles
Wildfire in Gulf Shores is now 100% contained
$11.6 million verdict for man paralyzed diving into Little Lagoon
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hillcrest Road
Police: Woman pushed elderly man off bus, leading to his death, after he told her to be nice
Jury acquits former Baldwin County teacher charged with sex crimes
Four-year-old killed in Prichard house fire identified
Airbus holding open house for available jobs
Energy drinks: Are they a boost or bust to your health?
Woman run over; officer almost hit during chase in Baldwin County
Mom drops off 11-month-old son at fire station after shelter turns her away
