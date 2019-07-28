A couple of showers will pop-up for our Tuesday, but chances are still pretty low, around 20%. It will continue to be quite hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.
As the week moves along we’ll continue to be hot and rain chances will gradually start going up. By Friday, we will be back in the scattered category, which is typical for this time of year.
Tropics
The tropics are starting to stir again. A tropical wave in the Eastern Caribbean has slight chance of development thru late next week as it moves NW into the area of the Western Bahamas. In the near-term this system will struggle with unfavorable upper-level conditions.
There is also some activity off the African coast, but for now upper-level winds will keep any waves in the deep tropics from developing in the short term.
