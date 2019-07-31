A few showers will pop-up for our Thursday. Chances are still pretty low, around 20%-30%, but it’s an improvement. It will continue to be quite hot with highs in the mid 90s.
By Friday and as we move into the weekend, we will be back in the scattered category with the rain chances, which is typical for this time of year. Highs will also be typical, in the low 90s.
In the Tropics, we still have two disturbances. The one with the best chance to develop is in the Atlantic and tracking west. Odds are 60% within 5 days to be a Depression or Storm. Too soon to know more details but we'll keep watching.
