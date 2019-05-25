After starting off with mild temperatures and fog this morning, we will quickly warm from the lower 70s to the 90s by noon. This afternoon, temperatures will make it into the mid 90s as an upper level ridge parks itself over us. Add in high humidity levels and we will see a heat index nearing 100 in many locations. Tonight, expect another mild and muggy night. Tomorrow, we repeat this pattern, but warm it up by a few degrees. There is no rain expected through the Memorial Day weekend, so staying cool is a must. If you are headed down to the beach, remember sunscreen and to stay hydrated throughout the day! Through next week, high pressure continues to control the weather along the Gulf Coast...with little to no rain expected through the next seven days.
Heat continues to build this weekend
- Adam Olivier
Updated
- 0
Adam Olivier
Meteorologist
