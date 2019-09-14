The heat wave continues…
An upper-level high continues to trap the heat and our afternoon temperatures will continue to soar into the mid 90s. So far this month we’ve broken four record highs and averaged 96 for highs!
That heat will hold through the weekend and much of next week. Models are bringing are temps down towards the end of the week, let’s hope they’re right.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Humberto is in the Bahamas. This storm will stay offshore of the SE United States and eventually head back out into the Atlantic towards Bermuda.
Far out in the tropical Atlantic there are several disturbances we’re continuing to watch. None show immediate signs of development, so we are just tracking for now.
In the Gulf an upper-level low is spinning. An upper-level low is not good for tropical development, but there’s a small chance some storms could break off from this low and try to develop as they move west across the Gulf towards Texas. This risk is real low, so no immediate worries.
