We started out really warm today, and things heated up substantially. The air temps topped out near 97 this afternoon, with reasonable humidity. The dry air kept heat index values in the low 100s in most spots. We clear out and stay mild again tonight, with lows back down near 72.
Things stay sunny and hot on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Rain chances stay very low until Thursday. We expect good rain chances each afternoon as we head into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.