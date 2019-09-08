Not record-breaking, but still quite hot.
The heat will ease by a few degrees as we enter the work week. Instead of record-breaking upper 90s we will have highs in the mid 90s. Yeah, not much of a relief, but it's something. Rain chances stay low. There will only be an occasional stray shower during the work week.
This pattern holds strong through the work week, but we should see some changes as we go into next weekend. Rain chances will go up and temperatures should go down to normal for this time of year, which would be the upper 80s. Fingers crossed!
Tropics
There are no immediate concerns, but there are some tropical waves that bear watching. There's one north of Puerto Rico that will track towards the Bahamas. There's only a low chance of development with this system, but it may bring some rain into the northern Gulf by next weekend.
There's also a tropical wave in the middle of the tropical Atlantic that is moving west towards the Caribbean. There's a decent chance this one will slowly develop, but it's way out there so there's plenty of time to track it.
