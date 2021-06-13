Hi there,
I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
It was another warm and mostly cloudy start to your Sunday. As we headed further into the day, the heat and humidity will rose once again. We saw daytime highs max out in the mid-to-upper 90s in many places! Despite the air temperature, increased humidity had our "feels-like" temperatures easily in the triple digits.
Heading into your Monday, the heat, humidity, and scattered thunderstorms will persist. Make sure to take breaks and stay hydrated if spending time outdoors.
Rain chances will increase by the afternoon, as our afternoon temps rise. Some of these have the potential to be stronger. Some of the risks within these storms could be gusty winds, heavy downpours, and small hail.
If heading to the beach, rip currents are low, but still use caution if getting into the water.
This pattern will hang around into the week ahead, with rain chances varying 30-60% each day this week.
We continue to keep an eye on the tropics. Long-range models are starting to agree on something potentially forming in the Gulf by the end of the week. However, track and intensity are still in the air. We are still early in the season, so a weaker system is more likely. Flooding would be a main concern wherever it's track would take it. Chances of formation over the next 5 days are at 50%. It is looking more likely that a Tropical Depression could form by the end of the week. The next name on the list is Bill.
There is also another area off the coast of South Carolina to keep an eye on, but chances over the next 5 days are only at 20%.
We'll continue to keep you updated on FOX10.
Have a great week!
