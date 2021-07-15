Another day, but a similar forecast. The air is starting off humid and temps are in the lower 70s as of 5 a.m. We'll warm up to around 90 degrees this afternoon, but the heat index will be around 100 degrees.

There will also be that standard summer risk of showers and storms that will pop up due to the high humidity. These will form in random spots but can produce heavy rain and lightning. Coverage of rain will continue to be in the 40-50% range the next several days with most of the rain appearing in the afternoons.

The tropics remain generally quiet for now with no problems on the horizon in the short term, but the active part of the season doesn't begin until August. Don't expect any major changes to the weather pattern locally for the next seven days.