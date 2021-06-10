We've got another warm morning on the Gulf Coast with temps in the mid to low 70s as of 5 a.m. We'll flirt with 90 degrees later this afternoon, but the heat index will be in the upper 90s so make sure you're staying hydrated.
As for storm chances, the coverage will be a bit lower than it was yesterday. 30% of our area will see at least one shower before the day is over. That drops to 20% for tomorrow. Coverage will be 40% as we start next week. Summer storms can appear at any time due to the high levels of humidity so always be ready for them. They can be tremendous lightning producers so when you hear thunder roar, go indoors. Highs will remain in the 88-90 degree range everyday with mornings in the low 70s.
In the Tropics, things are currently quiet with no signs of trouble.
