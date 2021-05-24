We've got the heat levels cranking up this week and there won't be much potential for showers and storms either.
Plan on a mix of sun and clouds today with a high in the upper 80s this afternoon and we'll see highs in the 88-90 degree range each day through the weekend. Morning temps will be in the mid to upper 60s each day. We have High Pressure off the East coast that is keeping us rain free and the farther East you travel, the drier the weather.
We'll see showers continue hitting Louisiana and Texas today but none of those showers will reach us. This weekend is the unofficial start to Summer, Memorial Day weekend. There will be small rain chances coming back over the weekend but those odds won't exceed 20%.
