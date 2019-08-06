I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Tuesday. We are continuing to see hot and humid conditions with scattered afternoon storms. Rain chances have decreased slightly, though afternoon showers continue to be possible through the end of the week. A northwest flow pattern is bringing in slightly drier air aloft. This may limit storms, but those that do pop up could contain gusty winds. The upper ridge will build over our area, raising the heat levels by the second half of the week. Heat index values will make it into the 105 range. The tropics are staying quiet.

