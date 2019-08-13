It's going to be very hot on the Gulf Coast today. We are underneath an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING until 7 p.m. tonight. We could see heat index values crossing 115 degrees so please be careful out there. As usual, there will also be scattered storms mixed in. Coverage of rain will be 40% and they'll be mostly in the afternoon. There will be some relief from the heat thanks to a front coming in tomorrow. This will mean much more widespread rain and storm activity and some of the storms could be strong and produce gusty straight line winds. Coverage of rain for Wednesday is 60%. Temps will then go from the upper 90s to the lower 90s and lows will go from the upper 70s to the lower 70s. Rain chances will only be 10-20% for Friday and Saturday. Tropics are still quiet for now.

