I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. The remnants of Barry continue to decrease in intensity and track well to the north of the Gulf Coast. As of late afternoon, the circulation was tracking across the Ozarks in Northwest Arkansas. We are seeing a return to hot and humid conditions today. Heat index values will be in the low 100’s again tomorrow. Rain chances remain low, with a few scattered showers returning by the weekend.
Heat Returns !
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
