A powerful heat ridge is keeping our temperatures well above average each afternoon and we aren't expecting much in the way of rain chances over the next few days. Highs will flirt with 100 degrees later today with a Sunny sky. Rain chances stay at 10% or less through Saturday. The ridge gradually weakens by Sunday and we'll start to be vulnerable to a few additional shower chances. The odds move into the 20-30% range Sunday and Monday, but even then we wouldn't see much rain. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon through early next week with mornings in the mid to lower 70s. "Dorian" is a Cat 3 hurricane again as of this morning and will move near the coastline of the Carolinas through tomorrow morning before kicking out to sea. "Gabrielle" is a Tropical Storm that will track north in the Atlantic and is no threat to anyone. 2 other disturbances are in the Atlantic. Odds of development for both are in the 40-50% range.
Heat ridge keeping temps high, no rain relief for now
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
