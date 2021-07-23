I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms continued along the Gulf Coast. Coverage didn't pick up until this afternoon, so we managed to see our daytime highs rise into the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will linger into the early evening, so you may want to keep that umbrella handy if you have any Friday night plans.

Heading into tonight, overnight lows will drop into the lower-to-mid 70s.Rain chances will also diminish.

For your Saturday, rain coverage will continue to stay low during the day. However, showers and thunderstorms will redevelop heading further into Saturday evening. Any evening plans could see scattered thunderstorms, especially for the inland spots. Daytime highs will also continue to stay warmer in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s, with heat indices feeling like the triple digits.

If heading to the beach, rip currents continue to stay low, but make sure still use caution if getting into the water.

Heading into the rest of the weekend, and next week, scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for each day. However, we will see the chances turn to isolated for most days, and while the rain chances are looking to drop the daytime highs are looking to rise. By next week, we will be back to average for our temperatures in the lower-90s, with heat indices rising back into the triple digits.

Checking in on the tropics, there is an area of low pressure that has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. However, this low is currently located just off the coast of Georgia, and would drift to the SE into the Atlantic. This will enter into a marginally conducive environment, but this system would drift away from the US, The rest of the Gulf and Atlantic are quiet at this time.