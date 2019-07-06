The brutal temperatures will continue for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 90s and the heat index will top 110° in spots. We may hit record highs for the third day in a row.This is hot even for us here on the Gulf Coast. Make sure to stay hydrated, find shade, and watch out for signs of heat exhaustion.
Rain chances are just above slim for Sunday. So not much relief there from the heat.
Even at our beaches there won’t be much relief. The temperature on the sand will be in the mid 90s and the water will be like warm soup in the upper 80s.
The temperatures will stay quite hot as we move into the workweek, but we will still stay quite hot. There will be an occasional shower, but the rain will really pick up late in the week as a possible tropical system develops in the Northern Gulf.
What?!
Yes models are consistently showing an area of low pressure developing in the NE Gulf around Wednesday and then tracking westward towards our area late in the week. The Gulf is very warm, so there will be plenty of fuel for development. Development will hinge on how far offshore the low stays and how fast it moves.
What we do know is that there will be heavy rain for parts of the Gulf Coast. Exactly who gets that will be dependent on the track. It will also break up this heat wave we’re experiencing. At this early point there’s no way to know strength of this system.
So stay tuned! We’ll be tracking!
