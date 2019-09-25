I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with a look at your forecast.
Tonight is looking humid with lows in the lower 70’s. The heat wave will continue to be an issue this week with the upper ridge pattern suggesting highs in the mid 90’s are possible again Thursday. Near record high temperatures are expected. Rain chances are less than 10 percent, so most of the area stays dry. We expect above average temperatures and highs in the 90’s through early next week.
The tropics remain active, though nothing is heading our way in the short term.
Karen is a tropical storm pulling away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Karen could steer westward in the Atlantic by the weekend, if it survives. Lorenzo is a hurricane, but this system should gain latitude and may recurve over open waters.
