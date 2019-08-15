I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday. We are continuing to see a few afternoon storms, mostly along and south of I-10 . Heat index values were impressive, but slightly lower today, in the 106-113 range before the t-storms fired up. Chances are a good bit lower on Friday at 20%. A slightly drier air mass moves into the area by the end of the week.. The tropics are staying quiet. However, the new NOAA outlook predicts an above average tropical season. Activity usually ramps up during the second half of the month of August and into September. Scattered T-Storms return for the weekend and will continue into next week.

