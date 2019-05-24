Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Friday. We started out really muggy today, and things heated up substantially. The heat index was up near 100 this afternoon The sunny skies helped warm us up into the low 90’s, with some inland locations near 95 degrees.. We clear out and stay mild again tonight, with lows back down near 70. Things stay sunny on Saturday. Rain chances stay very low. We expect more heat as we head into the holiday weekend.
