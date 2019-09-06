I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday. Hurricane Dorian is impacted the Carolina coast as it made landfall near Cape Hatteras this morning. Now Dorian cruises up the Atlantic Coast, and may hit Nova Scotia as a hurricane Saturday. We will continue to monitor the strength and forecast track with Dorian.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle is active in the Atlantic and will stay over open waters. A new wave about to move off Africa is the next possible area of development. This new wave off the Cape Verdes has a 70% chance of development.
Rain chances are very low between now and Monday. Slightly drier air is moving in and the forecast turns hot. Record highs are possible again this weekend with some spots hitting 100 degrees.
Heat Wave !
