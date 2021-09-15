Hi there,

I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

Rainy conditions continue to persist across the Gulf Coast, courtesy of Nicholas. We will continue to see heavy rain bands lifting onshore heading further into this evening, and overnight. Daytime highs only warmed up into the upper-70s today. So far, some areas near southern Baldwin Co, Jackson Co (MS), and Escambia Co (FL) have picked up over 7 inches of rain in the past hour. Many flash flood warnings are in place, with road closures also occurring due to flooded roadways.

If driving, be careful, use your headlights, and remember – TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

For your Thursday, rain will persist throughout the day. While it won’t be as widespread as today, we are still expecting most areas to see significant rainfall throughout the morning and afternoon. Daytime highs will stay below-average in the upper-70s and the lower-80s.

This wet pattern will continue into your Friday, and the weekend. Rain chances will stay at about 50-70%. Daytime highs will gradually warm up slightly into the mid-80s.

Rip current risks continue to stay high.

Have a great evening!