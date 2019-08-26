We've got a muggy and humid start to the day and this will make shower formation pretty easy for your Monday. Very deep moisture is going to mean a higher than average chance for rain and storms as we begin the week. Rain coverage will be at 70% with heavy rain and lightning as the primary threats. Lower lying areas will have a small risk for flooding potential. The rain chances will drop to 50% for Tuesday and Wednesday but drier and less humid air will push in by Thursday and Friday. That will knock the rain chances down to 20% or less. Temps will only reach the lower 80s today due to the higher rain chances, but will return to the upper 80s/lower 90s starting Tuesday. Morning temps remain in the mid to lower 70s, but Friday morning we could drop to the upper 60s! Tropical Storm Dorian is moving into the Caribbean and is tracking NW, but it's still too soon to know if any impacts will come to the US.
Heavy rain, lightning threats today; watching Dorian in Tropics
- Michael White
Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
