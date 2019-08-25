An upper-level disturbance will be tapping into deep, tropical moisture from the Gulf for our Monday. That will mean heavy rain at times for our area. The rain will likely start in the morning and hang around through midday with slow improvements in the afternoon. A couple of inches of rain is possible with some locally higher amounts. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s due to the rain.
There will still be a good chance of rain Tuesday, but it won't be as heavy or as widespread. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Dorian continues to develop in the South Atlantic as it tracks towards the Caribbean. As it moves through the NE Caribbean this week, it will eventually run into some hostile upper-level winds. That will likely cause it to struggle and it may not survive past late week.
The disturbance off the East Coast of Florida is becoming better organized. This disturbance will move NE out into the Atlantic and likely become Erin. It will stay out to sea though and not be an issue.
So stay tuned! We’ll be tracking!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.