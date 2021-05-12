We have a very wet morning on the Gulf Coast with heavy rain tracking east across the area as of 4 a.m.
Once the storms move east, we'll see a drop in the coverage by mid morning and we'll end up dry for several hours. Scattered showers and storms will arrive by late afternoon and into the evening, but the coverage won't be as widespread as the line that moved through this morning. We end up turning much drier by tomorrow with the sky slowly clearing.
The first big change you'll notice will come from a huge drop in the humidity. Morning temps will be in the low 60s by Thursday. We get 2 perfect days on Friday and Saturday with sunshine, mornings in the 50s and highs in the 78 to 80 degree range so if you have outdoor plans you'll have no worries.
