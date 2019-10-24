Two systems are coming together to bring us some heavy rain as a tropical disturbance in the western Gulf merges with an approaching cold front.
The first light showers should begin to move in tonight. All of this early rain won't be much more than a drizzle, but as we go into the overnight hours it's likely to get heavier.
When we wake up on Friday morning expect a number of light to moderate showers around making for a wet commute. Temps will be in the 60s.
As the day goes along rain will continue to fall and it will be heavy at times with some occasional thunder mixed in. Highs will be in the 70s
Wet conditions continue into the evening, so be prepared for that if you have some plans for your Friday night. Evening temps will continue to be in the 70s, so it will be mild.
The heaviest rain should move north of our area Saturday, but lingering light showers are possible throughout the day. Temps will be mild and in the 70s throughout Saturday.
The rain will finally clear Sunday morning as a cold front passes through. Unfortunately, there's not much cold air behind the front, so it won't have a big impact on temperatures.
